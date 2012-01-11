It’s Loki vs. Thor for the BAFTA Orange Rising Star Award

BAFTA announced the five candidates for the always popular BAFTA Orange Wednesdays rising star award this year and the publicly voted honor features a face-off between the God of Mischief, the God of Thunder, a “Bridesmaids” star and a one-week lover of Marilyn Monroe.

If that wasn’t enough hints at the all-male field (a rarity), this year’s candidates are Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Chris O’Dowd, Adam Deacon and Eddie Redmayne. Deacon is likely the least well known among American moviegoers, but he’s made a name for himself in the UK with “Anuvahood.”

Previous winners include James McAvoy in 2006, Eva Green in 2007, Shia LaBeouf in 2008, Noel Clarke in 2009 and Kristen Stewart in 2010. Tom Hardy was last year’s recipient.

Movie fans can vote online here or via text (international charges no doubt apply). The winner will be announced at the star-studded Orange British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, February 12.

The rest of this year’s BAFTA Orange Awards nominees will be announced on Tuesday, January 17.

Here’s more info on each candidate from the British Academy.





ADAM DEACON – Hackney-born Adam rose to fame in Noel Clarke”s KIDULTHOOD, before reprising the role in the follow-up ADULTHOOD and again working with Clarke in 4321. Adam then went onto make his own mark on the film industry by co-writing, directing and starring in Brit comedy and box office success ANUVAHOOD.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH – Australian actor Chris became an overnight success after landing the title role in film version of the Marvel comic THOR and he will reprise the role in THE AVENGERS next year. Chris is next starring in SNOW WHITE AND THE HUNTSMAN opposite Kirsten Stewart and Charlize Theron and will play Formula One driver James Hunt in Ron Howard”s RUSH.

CHRIS O”DOWD – Chris began his career in the cult comedy series THE IT CROWD before breaking into film with roles including THE BOAT THAT ROCKED, GULLIVER”S TRAVELS and hugely successful BRIDESMAIDS. Chris will next be seen in Judd Apatow”s THIS IS 40 alongside Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann.

EDDIE REDMAYNE – After receiving much critical acclaim on the West End and Broadway stage Eddie burst onto the film scene in MY WEEK WITH MARILYN alongside Michelle Williams, Dame Judy Dench and Kenneth Branagh. He recently finished filming BIRDSONG the BBC adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Sebastian Faulks and will soon be starring in the film version of the musical LES MISÉRABLES.

TOM HIDDLESTON – RADA graduate Tom broke onto the big screen earlier this year in Kenneth Branagh’s THOR. Tom”s recent projects include Woody Allen”s film MIDNIGHT IN PARIS, Steven Spielberg”s WAR HORSE, and THE DEEP BLUE SEA opposite Rachel Weisz. Tom has recently finished filming THE AVENGERS which is due for release in May 2012.

Who would you vote for?