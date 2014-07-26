It’s official: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ is coming in 2017

#Chris Pratt #Comic-Con #Guardians Of The Galaxy
07.27.14 4 years ago

SAN DIEGO – “Guardians of the Galaxy” hasn't even opened yet, but Marvel Studios announced  Saturday that a sequel is already green lit.

Currently titled “Guardians of the Galaxy 2,” the second installment of Marvel's latest franchise will hit theaters on July 28, 2017.  That's three years from now, but make sure you mark your calendar in your smartphone (not that you'll likely still be using that phone three years from now).

The revelation was made during a taped comedic bit featuring franchise star Chris Pratt (Star Lord) and director James Gunn that played during Marvel's annual Saturday Comic-Con panel.  The duo recorded the announcement while doing press in London this past week.

“Guardians” may turn out to be one of Marvel's most critically acclaimed films. It's currently at a 77 on Metacritic and a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 25 reviews so far. In terms of box office, pre-release tracking shows a $65 million plus opening with some studios predicting closer to $75 million.

Based on the latest version of the Marvel Comic book series, “Guardians” also stars Zoe Saldana (who will busy with two “Avatar” sequels the next two years) and Dave Bautista. Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel provide the voices for Rocket Raccoon and Groot respectively.

For more on “Guardians” check out Drew McWeeny's review here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Pratt#Comic-Con#Guardians Of The Galaxy
TAGSCHRIS PRATTcomic conCOMIC-CON 2014Guardians of the GalaxyGuardians Of The Galaxy 2JAMES GUNN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP