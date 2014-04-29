It’s Official: Gwen Stefani joins ‘The Voice’ Season 7

It's officially official: Gwen Stefani is getting on board with “The Voice” Season 7.

The rumor-mill had been swirling for awhile, but NBC has cemented the chatter by confirming the No Doubt frontwoman and multi-platinum solo artist as the show's newest coach alongside “Happy” hit-maker Pharrell Williams. The duo will join “Voice” mainstays Adam Levine and Blake Shelton on the new season, which is set to premiere in the fall.

To properly acclimate viewers, on May 5 Stefani will take the stage to perform her 2004 No. 1 hit “Hollaback Girl,” while Pharrell will perform “Come Get It Bae,” a single off his latest solo album “Girl.”

Do you think Stefani was the right choice for “The Voice” Season 7? Sound off by voting in the poll below.