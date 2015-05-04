It’s official! Keanu will shoot even more faces in ‘John Wick 2’

#Keanu Reeves
05.04.15 3 years ago

Lionsgate/Summit just sent out the announcement, and it's as direct as possible.

There will be a “John Wick 2.”

Keanu Reeves will return as the dog-loving hit man with a fondness for shooting people in the face.

David Leitch and Chad Stahelski will return as directors.

And Derek Kolstad will once again write the film.

There were several things to enjoy about “John Wick.” It's genuinely well-directed, and because Leitch and Stahelski come from a stunt performer background, they have a respect for the stunt that is reflected in how they photograph the action. They make sure you see what the performers are doing because they want you to appreciate it. And Kolstad's script suggested a larger world in some fun, smart ways. I'll bet money John Wick will have cause to check into the Continental Hotel at some point in the film.

And, yeah, Keanu's on fire these days. He has relaxed into himself in a way that has translated to a renewed vigor onscreen in the last few years, and he was effortlessly great in the first movie, exactly the right Zen center to the circus of big performances around him.

No release date yet, but I'm happy to hear we can look forward to “John Wick 2” for sure now.

TOPICS#Keanu Reeves
TAGSChad StahalskiDavid LeitchDerek KolstadJOHN WICKjohn wick 2KEANU REEVES

