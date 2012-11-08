It’s official: Mark Wahlberg to star in ‘Transformers 4’ for Michael Bay

#Mark Wahlberg #Transformers
11.08.12 6 years ago 7 Comments

Say goodbye to Shia and hello to Marky Mark.

Director Michael Bay has confirmed the recent rumor that his “Pain & Gain” star Mark Wahlberg will take the lead role in “Transformers 4,” saying in a statement posted to his official website today:

“Mark is awesome. We had a blast working on ‘Pain and Gain” and I”m so fired up to be back working with him. An actor of his caliber is the perfect guy to re-invigorate the franchise and carry on the Transformers” legacy.”

The fourth installment in Paramount/Hasbro’s wildly-popular sci-fi/action franchise is scheduled for a Spring 2013 production start and a June 27, 2014 release. Bay directed the first three entries in the series to a combined gross of over $2.6 billion worldwide.

Earlier reports indicated Wahlberg’s character is a father with a teenage son, the latter of whom will take over as the lead protagonist in subsequent installments.

“Pain & Gain” is a passion project of Bay’s that stars Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson as Miami bodybuilders who get caught up in a murderous extortion scheme. The film is slated for release on April 26.

How do you feel about Wahlberg starring in “Transformers 4”? Check out the film’s new logo below, then sound off in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Wahlberg#Transformers
TAGSMARK WAHLBERGMichael BaytransformersTransformers 4

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP