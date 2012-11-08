It’s official: Mark Wahlberg to star in ‘Transformers 4’ for Michael Bay

Say goodbye to Shia and hello to Marky Mark.
Director Michael Bay has confirmed the recent rumor that his “Pain & Gain” star Mark Wahlberg will take the lead role in “Transformers 4,” saying in a statement posted to his official website today:
“Mark is awesome. We had a blast working on ‘Pain and Gain” and I”m so fired up to be back working with him. An actor of his caliber is the perfect guy to re-invigorate the franchise and carry on the Transformers” legacy.”
The fourth installment in Paramount/Hasbro’s wildly-popular sci-fi/action franchise is scheduled for a Spring 2013 production start and a June 27, 2014 release. Bay directed the first three entries in the series to a combined gross of over $2.6 billion worldwide.
Earlier reports indicated Wahlberg’s character is a father with a teenage son, the latter of whom will take over as the lead protagonist in subsequent installments.
“Pain & Gain” is a passion project of Bay’s that stars Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson as Miami bodybuilders who get caught up in a murderous extortion scheme. The film is slated for release on April 26.
How do you feel about Wahlberg starring in “Transformers 4”? Check out the film’s new logo below, then sound off in the comments.
Two bad tastes that go worse together.
Are you an idiot? Transformers franchise has grossed over $2.5 BILLION!!! And Mark Walberg carries EVERY movie he’s in to successful box office numbers. Two bad tastes huh?
i don’t like waiting for 2 years for a bad movie!
Which is bad movie? It is a superb movie. Do you watch box office records. Transformers 3 is 5th place in box office. I like waiting for 2 years for a superb movie
I guess I’m the only one who tired of sequels. They used to be fun when they were good, but now they are all just done for the money, and done so poorly. So not only am I not looking foward to this, I’m also not looking foward to seeing Ted 2&3
There ruining the movie by replacing shia!!!