It’s official: Neil Patrick Harris to host the Tonys for the 4th time

Says NPH in a statement: “It’ll be more impressive than ever – if my math is correct, it will be 267 times bigger than last year,” Harris said in a statement. “Oh, wait. No, that can’t… hold on… carry the one… I’m awful at math. But rest assured, the show will rock!”



“Vampire Diaries” stars Nina Dobrev & Ian Somerhalder break up

The CW co-stars dated in real life for three years.

Alex Trebek expects to retire from “Jeopardy!” after 2016

“I suspect this might be my last contract,” he says of his contract expiring in 2016.

“The Voice” starts off by acknowledging voting inconsistencies

Carson Daly brought the CEO of “The Voice’s” vote-tallying company on air.

Take a look at Fox’s 9 new shows

From “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” to “Sleepy Hollow.”

Discovery denies that zombie targets on its “Guns” shows resemble Obama

“Sons of Guns” and “American Guns” both featured the “zombie” target mannequins that bare a striking resemblance to the president.



BBC orders “Dickensian” series featuring Charles Dickens characters

Dickens’ classic characters will meet in “the most surprising of ways.”





Craig Ferguson pays Jay Leno a 2nd visit in less than 2 months

Last night’s visit gave Leno a chance to take a shot at Les Moonves.

Amy Poehler sells TV show to Sweden after partnering with her brother

Amy and Greg Poehler have created “Welcome To Sweden,” starring Lena Olin, Illeana Douglas and Patrick Duffy.



Original Charlie Brown voice actor to go to rehab instead of jail

Peter Robbins, 56, last month pleaded guilty to stalking his ex-girlfriend and her plastic surgeon.



“Doctor Who” announces a prequel to the season finale

The three-minute prequel will delve into the relationship between the doctor and Clara. PLUS: Meet the “Thyme Lord.”



Watch Sean Bean in “Legends”

He’ll be playing an undercover operative in the TNT spy series.