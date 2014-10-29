It”s official: Neil Patrick Harris joins “American Horror Story: Freak Show” – along with his husband

Harris and hubby David Burtka – who both turned down a chance to be part of “American Horror Story” Season 1 – will appear at the end of this “Freak Show” season, according to TV Line. Harris will play a chameleon salesman in the final two episodes, while Burtka will appear in the season finale with Jessica Lange. Harris has been lobbying to appear on “American Horror Story,” admitting earlier this summer: “I wrote a letter to Ryan (Murphy) asking if I can be in it, even though I wasn't even available to be in it.” To which Murphy replied on Twitter: “of course you can be on Freak Show! I have a role I think you'd love.”

Fox orders Peter Pan-inspired drama “League of Pan”

The mystery drama from the exec producer of CW”s “The Secret Circle” will pick up with the Lost Boys 15 years after they left Neverland.

Fox News special will reveal the identity of “The Man Who Killed Usama Bin Laden”

The two-night special, airing Nov. 11 and 12, will feature an interview with the Navy SEAL who fired the fatal shots during the May 1, 2011 raid in Pakistan. The interview will also reveal the SEAL”s identity.

Click Read Full Post For More

Summer Glau gets a restraining order against an alleged stalker

The veteran of “Firefly,” “The Sarah Connor Chronicles” and “Arrow” -who is six months pregnant – claims a man had been harassing her, claiming he wrote a sequel to “Serenity” while demanding $1 million.

“Marry Me” finally has a “Happy Endings” crossover episode

Last night”s episode was the most “‘Happy Endings”-esque” installment of the NBC sitcom so far.