It’s official: Netflix renews ‘House of Cards’ for Season 3

Been looking forward to “House of Cards” Season 2? Now you can look forward to Season 3.

Netflix has confirmed that their signature series will return for a third season, bringing back Frank and Claire Underwood (Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright) for another go-round of political machinations. This marks the first renewal for the Beau Willimon-created drama, which was originally purchased by the streaming service in a two-season, 26-episode deal in 2011.

Among Netflix’s other original offerings, both “Hemlock Grove” and “Orange is the New Black” are slated to return for second seasons later this year, while “Lilyhammer” will return for a third and “The Killing” (formerly an AMC series) has been revived for a fourth. Meanwhile, the service is in the works on a new psychological-thriller series from the creators of “Damages” starring Kyle Chandler and Linda Cardellini, in addition to a slew of serial dramas centering on Marvel superheroes including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage that will unroll over five seasons.



Will you be watching “House of Cards” Season 2 (premiering Feb. 14)? Vote in the poll below to let us know.

