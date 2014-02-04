It’s official: Netflix renews ‘House of Cards’ for Season 3

#House of Cards #Netflix
02.04.14 5 years ago 3 Comments

Been looking forward to “House of Cards” Season 2? Now you can look forward to Season 3.

Netflix has confirmed that their signature series will return for a third season, bringing back Frank and Claire Underwood (Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright) for another go-round of political machinations. This marks the first renewal for the Beau Willimon-created drama, which was originally purchased by the streaming service in a two-season, 26-episode deal in 2011.

Among Netflix’s other original offerings, both “Hemlock Grove” and “Orange is the New Black” are slated to return for second seasons later this year, while “Lilyhammer” will return for a third and “The Killing” (formerly an AMC series) has been revived for a fourth. Meanwhile, the service is in the works on a new psychological-thriller series from the creators of “Damages” starring Kyle Chandler and Linda Cardellini, in addition to a slew of serial dramas centering on Marvel superheroes including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage that will unroll over five seasons.

Will you be watching “House of Cards” Season 2 (premiering Feb. 14)? Vote in the poll below to let us know.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#House of Cards#Netflix
TAGSHOUSE OF CARDSHouse of Cards Season 3Kate MaraKEVIN SPACEYNETFLIXROBIN WRIGHT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP