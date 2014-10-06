It’s official: ‘Twin Peaks’ will return as a Showtime limited series

#Twin Peaks
10.06.14 4 years ago

It”s official: “Twin Peaks” will return as a Showtime limited series
Creators David Lynch and Mark Frost will write and produce all nine episodes, which Lynch directing episodes in 2015 for a 2016 premiere. According to Deadline, “the new Twin Peaks will be set in the present day, more than two decades after the events in the first two seasons. It is expected to continue the lore and story of the original series, with Lynch and Frost committed to providing long-awaited answers and, hopefully, a satisfying conclusion to the series.” PLUS: Watch the special “Twin Peaks” announcement.

Showtime posts “The Affair” on YouTube
You can now watch a censored version of the series premiere ahead of its TV debut.

“Jerry Springer,” “Maury,” “Steve Wilkos” renewed through 2018
All three talk shows will stick around through September 2018.

