It’s official: Zack Snyder set to direct ‘Justice League’

Today's not-remotely-shocking news is that Zack Snyder will officially direct “Justice League” for Warner Bros as soon as he's done with “Man Of Steel 2.”
For the most part, all this does is clarify the situation. After all, since the moment the conversation about the sequel to “Man Of Steel” began, the question about Warner's entire game plan regarding the DC universe has been in play. Each new announcement about the film has added new characters to the mix. Ben Affleck's onboard as Batman. Gal Gadot is set to play Wonder Woman. Just last week, they hired Sam Fisher to play Cyborg. It seems obvious that they're seeding things for more movies down the road, and now they've called the shot.
Greg Silverman, president of worldwide production for the studio, made it official in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. There's a hilariously breathless quote midway through his story that pretty much explains why they were given the story. “The plans for three superhero movies in relatively quick succession show how intent Warner is on catching up with rival Walt Disney Co.'s Marvel Studios in building a cinematic superhero universe after years lagging behind.”
Yeah, good luck with that. They don't mention a date for “Justice League,” but if the “Man Of Steel” sequel comes out as planned in 2016 and Zack Snyder is directing both films, then the earliest we're going to see it is 2018. If they did decide to make “Justice League” back-to-back with the “Man Of Steel” sequel, then maybe they could get it into theaters by 2017. Even so, by that point, there will be what? Six new Marvel movies? More?
They can't worry about competing, honestly. No matter what they do, Warner just isn't committed to the sort of laser-focused production schedule that has made the Marvel movies such a force to contend with in the last few years. Warner tends to go gigantic when they make these films. I would be surprised if Marvel's made three films out of their whole run so far that are anywhere near as expensive as “Green Lantern” was, and I'm willing to bet that aside from “Avengers: Age Of Ultron,” there's never been a Marvel movie that costs as much as “Man Of Steel” did. And that's fine. That's the way it should be, actually. Warner should just focus on doing the films they want to do, the way they want to do them, on the schedule that works for the movies. Unless they plan to start cranking out two a year, they're not really competing. Not in the way fanboys keep trying to make it sound. Yes, right now, “Man Of Steel 2” and “Captain America 3” are both set for the same date, but that won't end up happening, and besides, those films are going to be doing such radically different things in regards to their place in the larger narratives around them that comparing them because they are both based on comic books is ridiculous.
I found it interesting that they mentioned other films in development, including “Shazam,” “Metal Men,” “100 Bullets,” and “Fables,” especially since at least two of those have no overlap potential with “Man Of Steel” or “Justice League” at all. They also teased the possibility of making a “Wonder Woman” movie, but I'll believe that when I see it. I've read too many good drafts of relatively faithful “Wonder Woman” movies over the years to believe that they're any closer to actually making the film.
For now, “Justice League” is the prize that Warner Bros. has to focus on, and if they pull it off, then they open the door to at least try some other characters. This is still such an early moment that speculating about where they're going to go assumes that they'll pull this off. That is in no way a given. I'm on the record as being a big fan of “Man Of Steel,” and I'm personally excited that they now appear to be doubling down on Snyder as the guy who is setting the palette for the larger world. But we'll see how the public responds, and how far they get with their “Justice League” plans before we start calling this a “universe.”
“Man Of Steel 2” arrives in theaters May 6, 2016.
If I were them I’d wait to see how Man of Steel 2 turns out and make sure it’s not a Batman and Robin level disaster.
This is a ridiculous statement on many different levels.
Regardless of how you feel about Man of Steel, to insinuate any follow-up could reach the depths of Batman & Robin shows a complete lack of understanding of not only who is making these films, but who made Batman & Robin.
Seriously… no matter how much you may hate Snyder or Man of Steel, there is no possible way it would be Batman & Robin.
Go troll somewhere else.
lol @ HISTORYOFMATT, who is probably an otherwise fair-tempered guy
Batman & Robin still inspires great rage in many upon its mere mention. Brothers, let us never forget how far we’ve come. Indeed Man of Steel, flaws and all, is no Batman & Robin
@HistoryOfMatt
First off, chill.
Second of all, you may believe Slappy to be completely wrong in the statement he made (and I may even agree with you), but that was in no way a comment that could be considered “trolling” and to call it that gives real trollers way too much credit. Slappy just said that he thinks it’s possible Man of Steel 2 could be a disaster of epic proportions and that the studio is putting the cart before the horse. And actually, technically he’s kind of right just because no matter whose working on a project, there is always the chance, no matter how minute, that the final product could turn out to be a stinking pile of dog crap.
And finally, because it bears repeating, you should really take it down a notch.
Maybe I should have been more spedific, but my comment has nothing to do with Snyder. I mostly like him. I love his enthusiasm. I’m about 50/50 on Man of Steel, but I know a lot of people who genuinely hated it. Sucker Punch is pretty terrible, so it’s not like Snyder doesn’t have a bad film in him. It usually takes a talented filmmaker to make a truly terrible film (Martin Campbell and Green Lantern, anyone?). My concern is the way Warners is building Man of Steel 2 by cramming as many DC characters into it as they possibly can. How is this going to possibly service all the elements they’re stuffing into it? It usually seems like less is more in superhero films. They want an Avengers-level success without doing to work Marvel did to get there. David Goyer is still the lead writer on this thing and he’s not exactly our finest screenwriter. Warner Bros produced both Batman and Robin and Green Lantern, so it’s not as if they can’t fumble this badly. And yes, if I were them I would wait to see if Man of Steel 2 works before I started making commitments for anything else.
GRubi,
I’m chill. But thank you for the suggestion.
I think if Rev. Slappy is being honest, he’ll cop to a bit of trolling.
Comparing any film of this type to Batman & Robin is akin to saying “Fire,” in a crowded room if there is no fire.
One simply does not do it. I’d let Sean Bean explain why, but he’s busy helping Mila Kunis and Duke from GI Joe.
And Rev. Slappy, your further explanation is better, but still, you’re missing the point that at some point, Warners has to shit or get off the pot.
They must move forward with a coalesced vision. It has nothing to do with “catching up” to Marvel and everything to do with that if they don’t have a vision they are willing to support, we’ll never see this world come to be on film.
These films are by their very nature NOT film-to-film, each depending on success of another before they can move forward.
This isn’t the 1980’s version of the Star Trek films, where each successive film was only going to be greenlit if the last film was successful (or in the case if VI, because V was so bad and they didn’t want to get to the 25th Anniversary with V being the last film).
These films, Man of Steel, Superman/Batman, Justice League, and any other films that spawn out of them are most analogous to the Harry Potter films. Warners HAS to take the leap.
Like with Harry Potter and like with the Marvel films, they MUST commit to the series as is.
“I’m willing to bet that aside from “Avengers: Age Of Ultron,” there’s never been a Marvel movie that costs as much as “Man Of Steel” did.”
Man of Steel Budget: $225 mil
The Avengers Budget: $220 mil
Iron Man 3 Budget: $200 mil
Thor 2 Budget: $170 mil
Cap 2 Budget: $170 mil
I’m confused. Did you just post this to prove that his statement was correct?
I’m just glad Snyder is back with his (300-Watchmen-Sucker Punch) DP – Larry Fong. Man of Steel had a nice look, but I want classic Snyder, and hopefully this means things are going to get stylized.
I find this whole “Warner needs to speed up in order to catch up to Marvel” thing sort of pointless. Like you said, they prefer to go big, and I’m totally ok with that.
If by the time Justice League comes out there’s an Avengers 3, sure, so be it. I just hope JL is a good movie and I am, to my surprise, happy that Snyder is the guy they’re betting on. I love Nolan and I’ve enjoyed most of what Goyer did, but with those two out of the question (Goyer’s co-writer, but still, Snyder seems to be their go-to guy ) I think there can be an interesting vision there. A little bit farther from the dark and gritty realistic thing most DC movies have had so far. I feel like Snyder can make something more like a spectacle.
But dammit, just do a freakin’ Wonder Woman movie already.
WB is developing movies for four properties that probably have a fraction of the name recognition of Wonder Woman, and (to the best of our knowledge) they aren’t even trying to develop a solo WW film anymore? How does that make sense?
I appreciate that Man of Steel has its supporters, but overall response was middling at best…I can’t help but feel like Warner Bros. forging ahead like this, without even pausing to gage audience/critical reaction after Man of Steel 2, is the equivalent of them giving a *huge* middle finger to the fans. I understand that the Avengers franchise is making money hand-over-fist, but every time Marvel expanded their movie universe, it felt like they were doing it in response to genuine excitement and general approval. Not the case here.
What do you mean? Marvel had mapped out everything up to Avengers after Iron Man 1 came out. Did they wait to see how Iron Man 2 did first?
No actually more people loved it than disliked it! The Home Entertainment figures were through the roof and it made $700m (more than most MARVEL stand alone films), Audience rating = A+, IMDb score = 7.6/10
The MoS haters are a vocal minority, just loud and full of negativity.
If they change anything about it that would be a big middle finger to the massive fan base it has.
They need a Kevin Feige. End of story.
This. Marvel has a huge advantage in that they are for all intents and purposes a stand alone studio and their studio head gets comics. Snyder is taking notes from suits ay Warners who don’t know these characters at all.
I’m with you Drew, I’m excited to see what they’re going to do. I believe they might be using a Harry Potter – like strategy, where they build the world in successive movies and introduce characters as they go.
This trilogy could work like this: Man of Steel – Superman and the events that come along with his coming out blow open the world. BvS – Everyone reacts to the aliens blowing the crap out of Metropolis, including various organizations moving to make Superman deterrents (Cyborg?) or investigating what’s going on (Batman, Wonder Woman?).
I know it’s impossible not to draw comparisons between Marvel and DC, but they’re two entirely different things in film at the moment.
I hope Snyder has a vision and he’s working to bring it to life in it’s own way.
I’d find it kind of boring if they copied the Marvel model.
What it seems like we’re getting is a trilogy of films with ever increasing scope.
The first, focusing on Superman himself, the discovery of alien life for humans etc. I hope BvS (please change the damn name already) focuses on the impact of that – it awoke us to the presence of other worlds, and possible announced our presence to other worlds.
The finale is a grand scale opening to the DC universe.
I’m getting annoyed with the whole Marvel vs DC thing. Marvel Studios certainly deserves credit for mapping out a plan and executing on it with great results. They cracked the formula, so no one else can try it too?
Super heroes are the big thing in risk-averse Hollywood, so who can blame DC/WB for trying to get some of that money too? FOX is doubling down on the X-men and Sony is too with Spider-Man.
I’m happy we’re getting all these films. One doesn’t need to fail for the other to succeed.
Thank you.
The only place I worry is Marvel is not ashamed of, nor are they running away from the source material.
With Bryan Singer back on board X-Men, though, that may or may not change, I worry that the X-Men will move away from the awesomeness of Vaughn’s vision in First Class and back to Singer’s apologetic, heavy-handed metaphor and prothestylizing-style X-Men.
With DC, I think they learned all the wrong lessons from the abortion that was Green Lantern. The studio head said something along the lines of, “Audiences want their heroes “dark” and more “real,”” after GL’s failure.
What he should have learned is that when you dump a bunch of shitty CGI in place of actual story and character development around the bro-y douche that is Ryan Reynolds, audiences will stay away.
People didn’t hate Green Lantern because it hewed too closely to the source material. In fact, Berlanti obviously had no frakking clue what made Jordan great (which is weird, because he’s absolutely knocked Oliver Queen out of the park), so people hated GL for the all-SFX, no story craptacular it was.
I loved Man of Steel, but man, until the end it was so much darker than even someone like me who loved it could barely stand.
I don’t want the DC films to be “real” and “dark” or “really dark” like The Dark Knight Trilogy. That was the REAL Batman. I want the REAL Batman. I want the genius who designs his own weapons and gadgets who is also the World’s Greatest Detective.
I want Green Lantern.
I want magic in the form of Zatanna, Zatarra, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Dr. Fate. Mainly because I want to see Superman run up against magic and realize it can hurt / kill him.
I want more crazy aliens like J’onn J’onzz and Mongul and Brainaic. Man, if Man of Steel missed on something, it was in not having Brainaic be part of what doomed Krypton, which was one of the greatest retcons Superman: TAS ever did for a character.
I want SIDEKICKS. How awesome would a live-action Teen Titans film be if done with reverence in the form of how the Young Justice animated series was made?
I want the DC films to run TO the source material, not away from it.
A man can hope, can’t he?
Warner Bros. is JUST as responsible, if not more, for cultivating that sense of competition between the two studios. They’re the ones who did their “Surprise, we’re making Batman vs. Superman!” announcement hours before Marvel’s Comic-Con panel last year, they’re the ones who moved Man of Steel 2 onto Captain America 3’s release date, and they’re the ones who constantly talk about “catching up” to Marvel in the press. It doesn’t have to be that way, and it shouldn’t be that way, but it is.
I am a fan of all comics and think there is more than enough room for everyone, and I don’t really see the value in this particular rivalry.
I just wish they would have someone else direct it. Having the same guy direct all their big superhero movies just makes it all feel monotonous and it will get boring after a while.
I’m much less excited about Justice League than I was before this announcement.
Because I’m such a genius who knows better than Hollywood, I think a great way for DC to build their universe and differentiate themselves from Marvel would be this:
Apart from WW and Cyborg and whoever else might be introduced in this movie, they should introduce new characters with 10-15 minute solo shorts that play IN CINEMAS before/after other WB tentpole films. So Aquaman, Martian Manhunter etc would be see in those before appearing in Justice League proper.
Tell me that’s not a great idea.
In fact wouldn’t that be a great way to introduce BATMAN himself (and the suit), maybe a year before the actual film?
Set up a bit of backstory that tells us who this Batman is and how he’s different from the last – how long he’s been around, how many Robins he’s had (could just be suits displayed in the Batcave) etc. And it could end with him seeing a reveal of Superman to the world on the news (from the first movie), with him saying “interesting” or something!
I’m torn.
On the one hand, I truly believe that Snyder has the chops to make an amazing JUSTICE LEAGUE movie. There are very few filmmakers working today who can compete with Snyder as a visual stylist, and even fewer who understand how to wrangle comic book language and iconography onto screen. And WATCHMEN showed that the man knows how to balance an ensemble, even when each member is coming with a different tone and narrative demand.
THAT SAID, I don’t know think he’ll be able to make the movie JUSTICE LEAGUE deserves to be if he’s handcuffed to the post-Nolan aesthetic that WB seems to prize so highly. It’s a style that just does not mesh at all with Snyder’s sensibilities.
I respected Snyder attempting to bring depth to a superhero movie as he tried (and failed, in my opinion) in “Man of Steel.” However, as Joss Whedon proved in “Buffy” and “The Avengers,” you can have depth without sacrificing the fun. Having him at the helm of D.C. Comic’s fantastic Justice League is downright scary.
Drew I’m glad at least one of the sites I visit regularly is as big a fan of MAN OF STEEL as I am. And I’m excited to see how Snyder develops the DC universe.
WOW YOU ARE SUCH A DC HATER!!! You have ZERO credibility!!! Such a crappy journalist!