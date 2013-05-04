It’s the beginning of the end for ‘True Blood’ in new season six trailer: Watch

The first trailer for the sixth season of “True Blood” is airing on HBO this Sunday, but we’ve got a sneak peak of all the vampirific thrills and chills.

The trailer features brand new, unseen footage and shows off some new characters from the upcoming season.

The basic gist is “SWAT teams vs. vampires,” but there’s plenty of gore, chiseled abs, Southern Gothic ambience, steamy sex and emotive Anna Paquin too.

The sixth season will run just ten episodes, as opposed to the typical 12-episode run. Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley and Alexander Skarsgård also star.

Watch the trailer over on HBO’s “True Blood” YouTube page.

The sixth season of True Blood debuts on June 16 at 9 pm on HBO.