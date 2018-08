Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Who’s excited to see “Grown Ups 2” this weekend? Show of hands? I don’t see any hands. You are aware that Kevin James is still hilariously overweight, right? And that there are tons of shit jokes, plus grown men acting like petulant children?

Plus, I hear the movie checks in with the Chocolate Wasted Girl only to find out she’s sugar and gluten-free now. That little traitor to comedy.