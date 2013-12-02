J. Cole fires back at Kendrick Lamar on Justin Timberlake’s new ‘TKO’ remix

#Pusha T #Justin Timberlake #J. Cole #Nicki Minaj #Kendrick Lamar
12.02.13 5 years ago

Jermaine Cole is the first name Kendrick Lamar calls out on his infamous “Control” verse, in which he lists his top competitors in the game. Now, J. Cole has responded with a verse on Justin Timberlake’s “TKO (Black Friday Remix).” Listen below.

J. Cole and JT are joined on the remix by Pusha T and A$AP Rocky, who are also mentioned by Lamar on “Control.” Cole’s verse disses the song and proclaims he’s ready for war:

“I was home alone, next thing I know / That long ass verse from a song called ‘Control’ was on / The room got nearer, the tune got clearer / That”s when I seen the shit playin’ on your phone / Girl, what is that? A ringtone? / Shit, not you too / Man that hype done got you too / Everybody and their mama gassed / Even my mama asked what I’ma do / Decisions, decisions / In case this is war, then I load up on all ammunition / If a nigga want problems, my trigger”s on auto / I”ll make sure that nobody miss him.” And later: “Now you try to play me, bitch? / I”ll knock your ass out.”

Pusha opts for self-promotion in his verse: “All this album of the year talk / Niggas claiming they the best out / I been hot since the Purple Tape and this cuban’s poking my chest out.”

“TKO” is a single off Timberlake’s “20/20 Experience (2 of 2),” one of the albums we think is likely to get a Grammy nomination.

Hear what Nicki Minaj had to say about being omitted from Lamar’s “Control.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pusha T#Justin Timberlake#J. Cole#Nicki Minaj#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSA$AP RockyCONTROLJ. COLEJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEKendrick LamarNicki Minajpusha tTKOTKO black friday remix

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP