J. Cole fires back at Kendrick Lamar on Justin Timberlake’s new ‘TKO’ remix

Jermaine Cole is the first name Kendrick Lamar calls out on his infamous “Control” verse, in which he lists his top competitors in the game. Now, J. Cole has responded with a verse on Justin Timberlake’s “TKO (Black Friday Remix).” Listen below.

J. Cole and JT are joined on the remix by Pusha T and A$AP Rocky, who are also mentioned by Lamar on “Control.” Cole’s verse disses the song and proclaims he’s ready for war:

“I was home alone, next thing I know / That long ass verse from a song called ‘Control’ was on / The room got nearer, the tune got clearer / That”s when I seen the shit playin’ on your phone / Girl, what is that? A ringtone? / Shit, not you too / Man that hype done got you too / Everybody and their mama gassed / Even my mama asked what I’ma do / Decisions, decisions / In case this is war, then I load up on all ammunition / If a nigga want problems, my trigger”s on auto / I”ll make sure that nobody miss him.” And later: “Now you try to play me, bitch? / I”ll knock your ass out.”

Pusha opts for self-promotion in his verse: “All this album of the year talk / Niggas claiming they the best out / I been hot since the Purple Tape and this cuban’s poking my chest out.”

“TKO” is a single off Timberlake’s “20/20 Experience (2 of 2),” one of the albums we think is likely to get a Grammy nomination.

Hear what Nicki Minaj had to say about being omitted from Lamar’s “Control.”