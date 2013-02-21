J.J. Abrams confirms that ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ will feature Klingons

We still don’t know exactly who Benedict Cumberbatch is playing in the upcoming sequel “Star Trek Into Darkness,” but J.J. Abrams has revealed that, whether he’s Khan or not, the actor won’t be the film’s only villain.

The director confirmed that the beloved Klingons will appear in the film to terrorize Capt. Kirk (Chris Pine) and the Enterprise crew.

“Their role in this is definitely that of adversary, and you’ll see how that plays out,” he told MTV.

The Klingons began as a purely villainous race in the original series, but grew into Federation allies during laters series such as “The Next Generation” and “Deep Space Nine,” but Abrams isn’t counting on new viewers to have absorbed all that previous lore. “You don’t need to know any preexisting stories to enjoy this film,” the director explained.