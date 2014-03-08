Jack Bauer returns in new ’24: Live Another Day’ trailer

Jack is back, and now there's a trailer as proof of life.
Check out the new “24: Live Another Day” clip below, in which exiled ex-CIA agent Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) must prevent the assassination of the U.S. president James Heller (William Devane) in London, not to mention a potential world war.
Watch the clip here:
Taking place four years after the series finale, the 12-episode “Live Another Day” also features returning stars Mary Lynn Rajskub, plus Benjamin Bratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Giles Matthey and Gbenga Akinnagbe on Team CIA. The cast also includes Michelle Fairley, Stephen Fry, Michael Wincott, Tate Donovan and Branko Tomovic.
“24: Live Another Day” premieres Monday, May 5 on FOX.
Jack Bauer isnt ex-CIA he is ex-CTU.
he was an ex-cia field operative before he was an a CTU agent.
They’re so smart to start this great series up again!! Now they just need to update Alias with the same great characters (and actors) especially since they all still look fantastic! Our family just rewatched the entire series – we couldn’t wait to see each episode again and it was new for the kids. They loved it! Go Sidney!
WHEN IS IT ON IN UK?? <3 XOOOX
CANT WAIT FOR 24 TO START UP LOVE JACK BAUER..MISSED THES SHOW…ALOT.THANKS FOR THE RETURN.
NO! NO! NO! Not Keller! He hates Jack.