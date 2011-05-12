Jack Black going from ‘Kung Fu Panda 2’ to indie comedy ‘Bailout’

05.12.11 7 years ago

Jack Black is set to star in “Bailout,” an indie comedy directed by Michael Winterbottom, Deadline.com reports from Cannes.

The film centers on the recently unemployed, debt-ridden Matt Prior (Black), who suspicious of his wife’s fidelity. Seemingly at the end of his rope, Prior encounters two strange men at the supermarket who extend him a mysterious business opportunity.

“Bailout” was written by Jess Walter, based on his own novel “The Financial Lives of The Poets.” Ballyhoo’s Michael Besman is producing along with Melissa Parmenter of Revolution Films, Black and Ben Cooley and Priyanka Mattoo of Electric Dynamite.

Black is in Cannes promoting his upcoming DreamWorks Animation sequel “Kung Fu Panda 2.” He recently starred in “Gulliver’s Travels” and “Year One.” He will soon reunite with his “School of Rock” director, Richard Linklater, on “Bernie.”

Winterbottom is the extremely prolific director of such films as “24 Hour Party People,” “Tristram Shandy” and “The Claim.” He most recently directed the ultra-violent neo-noir “The Killer Inside Me,” with Casey Affleck and Jessica Alba.

“Bailout” is scheduled to start shooting in August.
 

Around The Web

TAGSBAILOUTCannes 2011jack blackMichael Winterbottom

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP