Jack Johnson, Death Cab For Cutie, Modest Mouse to headline Boston Calling 2014

New music festival Boston Calling returns for a second year this Memorial Day weekend (May 23-25) with headliners Jack Johnson, Death Cab For Cutie and Modest Mouse. The festival takes place at Boston’s City Hall Plaza and tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 29. Watch the festival video trailer below.
The lineup also includes Tegan & Sara, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Bastille and The Head and the Heart. The festival”s two stages alternate so there are no overlapping sets. See the entire lineup below.
Johnson will appear as part of a recently announced world tour, which runs from March to September. Check out all the dates here.
Here’s the complete Boston Calling 2014 lineup:
Jack Johnson
Death Cab For Cutie
Modest Mouse
Additional Artist to be Announced
Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros
Brand New
The Head and the Heart
Tegan and Sara
Bastille
Jenny Lewis
Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls
The Neighbourhood
Phosphorescent
Built to Spill
Kurt Vile and The Violators
Walk off the Earth
Warpaint
Cass McCombs
Maximo Park
The Districts
TigermanWOAH!
Magic Man
Join The Discussion: Log In With