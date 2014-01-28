Jack Johnson, Death Cab For Cutie, Modest Mouse to headline Boston Calling 2014

New music festival Boston Calling returns for a second year this Memorial Day weekend (May 23-25) with headliners Jack Johnson, Death Cab For Cutie and Modest Mouse. The festival takes place at Boston’s City Hall Plaza and tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 29. Watch the festival video trailer below.

The lineup also includes Tegan & Sara, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Bastille and The Head and the Heart. The festival”s two stages alternate so there are no overlapping sets. See the entire lineup below.

Johnson will appear as part of a recently announced world tour, which runs from March to September. Check out all the dates here

Here’s the complete Boston Calling 2014 lineup:

Jack Johnson

Death Cab For Cutie

Modest Mouse

Additional Artist to be Announced

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

Brand New

The Head and the Heart

Tegan and Sara

Bastille

Jenny Lewis

Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls

The Neighbourhood

Phosphorescent

Built to Spill

Kurt Vile and The Violators

Walk off the Earth

Warpaint

Cass McCombs

Maximo Park

The Districts

TigermanWOAH!

Magic Man