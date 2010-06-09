Jack Johnson sails ‘Sea’ to No. 1 on Billboard 200 album chart

Jack Johnson’s new album “To the Sea” becomes the singer-songwriters’ third No. 1 on The Billboard 200, as the set racks up 234,000 copies. Just under a half of that number came from digital sales. The Hawaii-native last appeared at the summit his first week with 2008’s ‘Sleep Through the Static” (375,000); before that, his soundtrack to “Curious George” in 2006 (163,000).

That pushes “Glee: The Music, Volume 3 – Showstoppers” from No. 1 to No. 3 with 45,000 coipes, a 29% slip in sales. With a 4% bump, Justin Bieber’s “My World 2.0” goes from No. 3 to No. 2 with 52,000.

Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now” at No. 4 (41,000, -12%), Usher’s “Raymond v. Raymond” at No. 5 (35,000, -2%) and Lady Gaga’s “The Fame” at No. 6 (33,000, +6%) all stay put at the same chart positions they had last week.

Taio Cruz’s No. 1 Hot 100 hit “Break Your Heart” featuring Ludacris helped fuel sales of “Rokstarr,” which debuts at No. 8 with 24,000. This is the British artist’s first album release in the U.S.

He’s only 2,000 copies ahead of “American Idol” favorite Clay Aiken, whose covers set “Tried & True” starts at No. 9 with 22,000. His last album before leaving RCA was 2008’s “On My Way Here,” which sold 94,000. Yowch.

With help from her rising single “Your Love Is My Drug,” Ke$ha’s “Animal” album re-enters the top tier No. 17 to No. 10 with 20,000, a 5% increase.

Sales are up 4% compared to last week’s dismal album sales week, and up 8% compared to the same week last year.