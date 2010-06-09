Jack Johnson sails ‘Sea’ to No. 1 on Billboard 200 album chart

Jack Johnson’s new album “To the Sea” becomes the singer-songwriters’ third No. 1 on The Billboard 200, as the set racks up 234,000 copies. Just under a half of that number came from digital sales. The Hawaii-native last appeared at the summit his first week with 2008’s ‘Sleep Through the Static” (375,000); before that, his soundtrack to “Curious George” in 2006 (163,000).
That pushes “Glee: The Music, Volume 3 – Showstoppers” from No. 1 to No. 3 with 45,000 coipes, a 29% slip in sales. With a 4% bump, Justin Bieber’s “My World 2.0” goes from No. 3 to No. 2 with 52,000.
Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now” at No. 4 (41,000, -12%), Usher’s “Raymond v. Raymond” at No. 5 (35,000, -2%) and Lady Gaga’s “The Fame” at No. 6 (33,000, +6%) all stay put at the same chart positions they had last week.
Taio Cruz’s No. 1 Hot 100 hit “Break Your Heart” featuring Ludacris helped fuel sales of “Rokstarr,” which debuts at No. 8 with 24,000. This is the British artist’s first album release in the U.S.
He’s only 2,000 copies ahead of “American Idol” favorite Clay Aiken, whose covers set “Tried & True” starts at No. 9 with 22,000. His last album before leaving RCA was 2008’s “On My Way Here,” which sold 94,000. Yowch.
With help from her rising single “Your Love Is My Drug,” Ke$ha’s “Animal” album re-enters the top tier No. 17 to No. 10 with 20,000, a 5% increase.
Sales are up 4% compared to last week’s dismal album sales week, and up 8% compared to the same week last year.
Wait! Tiao Cruz had a hit single, promotion up the wazoo and so many albums in the stores you were tripping over them and Aiken had no single, hardly any cds in the stores and barely any promotion yet he came within 2k of Cruz? Holy shit.