Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, Al Pacino: 20 best performances in Mike Nichols films

I hated waking up to the Mike Nichols news this morning. That's losing one of the titans right there. That's a loss that you don't fully register until the lack of that artistic voice is later felt in a deep way. But as I always say, we have the work. We have the movies. So the voice, in its way, does endure. And what Nichols' gift to cinema really was, in so many ways, was how fruitful his collaborations with his actors were and the truths that seemed to only be discovered under his watch.
That's where my head went this morning, along with a number of us at HitFix. It says something that true pillars of the pantheon, from Jack Nicholson to Meryl Streep to Emma Thompson, came back to him multiple times. A performer flourished in front of Nichols' camera, the resulting work often serving as a new milestone in his or her career.
And what a bounty of complex, fleshed-out, strong female characters. That in and of itself would be a noteworthy legacy.
So with all of that in mind, the staff put our heads together on the best of the best. It was an embarrassment of riches. Speaking for myself, the task was nigh impossible as you get to a point where you're surveying a field of “amazing” and “also amazing.” How do you pick? Well, we tried, so click through the gallery below to see what we were thinking. And of course, feel free to offer up your thoughts or your own list in the comments section below.
Man, I’ve got to get around to watching Angels in America, I guess.
I agree with you guys about WIT: great movie, but I’m content to have seen it only once. That is a sad, tough film (but quite good).
Agreed. WIT/Thompson were profoundly moving. Upon finishing watching it and picking myself off the floor I remember thinking, I’ll never watch that again. Such a difficult experience and I mean that as a supreme compliment.
Great work, guys. A fitting and delightful tribute to what Nichols did better than almost anyone else: getting great performances from his actors and ensembles.
Interesting list. Funny that four performances from Angels in America are included, but not the actor I think stands head and shoulders above the ensemble — Patrick Wilson. Just goes to show the range of work Nichols could coax out of a single cast.
My own list would absolutely include Cher in Silkwood, and perhaps the entire Closer quartet.
Definitely wish Portman was on this list. That was during the transitional period of her career where she was able to prove herself as an adult actress. Perhaps even above “Black Swan”, that’s the performance I would point out to people who say she’s not a good actress.
So difficult to narrow.
Agreed Mr. Lodge. All the performances in Angels in America are all so good. I’m not sure how to exclude any of them. Wilson is a fine actor and doesn’t get enough credit.
Why is Robin Williams that high? Only Calista FLockhart is worst than him in The birdcage.
I guess because we disagree with you.
No one is bad or “worst” in The Birdcage. No one.
Richard Burton is great in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, but Elizabeth Taylor should be number 1. Her performance is one of the best in history.
Anne Bancroft should be number 3 and Dustin Hoffman number 4. Bancroft is the heart and sould of the film.
Burton literally edged her out by a single point, so know it was close.
Tough call. The two of them at the top makes total sense though.
I would put Taylor at No. 1. She’s the film arguably. As good as Burton is, he is just a foil for her to play against.
But great list. And some truly great performances. Nichol
s talent with actors was obvious.
“As good as Burton is, he is just a foil for her to play against.”
Don’t agree with this — the beauty of the play (and, consequently, the performances) is that George and Martha are corrosive foils for *each other* to play against. They are inseparable, as far as I’m concerned, so I’m glad to see them together atop the list. In which order they appear is immaterial, I think.
Stupid theory: Gone Girl is a Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? prequel.
“They are inseparable, as far as I’m concerned, so I’m glad to see them together atop the list. In which order they appear is immaterial, I think.”
Perfectly stated.
I would’ve put Kathy Bates in Primary Colors on this list for sure, though I don’t know who I’d kick off.
I would have restricted the list to theatrically released productions only.
Why? What Nichols did in television is pretty staggering. I think it would be wrong to DQ it arbitrarily. The man’s work is the man’s work. :)
Theoretically speaking if the list were restricted to theatrically features only—Kathy Bates would have made the top 20. Do you know how she ranked among the staff?
I seem to recall she actually only showed up on one list.
In this day and time with the breadth of quality across so may platforms, I don’t see the point of limiting anyone’s work to any one medium for any reason. I’d argue Nichols’ Angels in America helped launch the kind of artful television that has become so much more common. It’s hard to imagine a miniseries like Olive Kitteredge, with pitch perfect performances by Frances McDormand and Richard Jenkins, airing without Angels in America kicking open that door to “prestige” television.
Damn. Did anyone else from Primary Colors make get a ranking? I’m think of Billy Bob Thornton.
Someone mentioned Travolta.
Why no Meryl in Angels?
She was literally #21.
haha!! That’s awesome.
It’s a little sad tht George Segal is not on this list for WAOVW, since he’s the only one who missed out (his is the most subdued of the four, but I think he holds his own as a man watching his wife lose her mind). I also would have included Gene Hackman and Dianne Wiest’s scene-stealing work as the Senator and his wife (although I appreciate the nudge to the whole incredible cast in Robin Williams’ slide, everyone in that film is simply incredible!!!). Losing Mike Nichols makes this one of the tougher years for celebrity deaths I’ve ever experienced (losing both Robin Williams and Philip Seymour Hoffman in the same year was a lot already, not to mention Lauren Bacall)…
I can’t argue with any of the selections—and the sheer brilliance of the performances in themselves are a spectacular tribute to Nichols’ career—but the one performance that I think has been overlooked by many in writing about Nichols’ films was that of Candace Bergen in Carnal Knowledge. He also drew out a superb performance by a non-actor, Art Garfunkel.
Reviewing this list is a total delight and makes me want to rewatch all these films. Farewell to Mr. Nichols.