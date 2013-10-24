‘Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit’ pushed back to January 2014

Bad new for Chris Pine fans.

“Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit,” Paramount’s latest take on the late Tom Clancy’s beloved character, has officially been pushed back from a Christmas release date to January, 2014.

The film, directed by Kenneth Branagh (“Thor”) will now open over the frigid, desolate weekend of January 17, perhaps signaling that the studio got cold feet over the title.

“Shadow Recruit” will now go up against the horror film “Devil’s Due,” the animated comedy “The Nut Job,” and the action-comedy “Ride Along,” starring Ice Cube and Kevin Hart. All three titles are also set for a January 17 release date.

The move gives a little more breathing room to several big name films that are scheduled to open on or around Christmas Day, including “Anchorman 2,” “47 Ronin,” “August: Osage County,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” and, likely, Martin Scorsese’s “Wolf of Wall Street” (which is currently slated for November 15).

“Jack Ryan” is the latest in a string of year-end films to be shuffled to 2014, as George Clooney’s possible awards contender “The Monuments Men” was shifted to February earlier today.

“Shadow Recruit” also stars Kevin Costner, Keira Knightley, David Paymer and Branagh.