Jack Sparrow is going 3-D for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

Hollywood is going gaga for 3-D these days after the lucrative successes of “Avatar,” “Clash of the Titans,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “How to Train Your Dragon.” It’s no surprise then, that Walt Disney Studios has decided to release next summer’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” in the format as well.

The studio has not disclosed whether the Rob Marshall directed adventure will be shot with 3-D cameras or go through a 2-D conversion process, but we’d be stunned if producer Jerry Bruckheimer didn’t insist on the higher end option.

Described as a journey in search of the fountain of youth, the fourth installment of the “Pirates” franchise features the return of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, but is surrounding him with new faces such as Penelope Cruz and Ian McShaine.

Production is expected to begin next month in Hawaii.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” will hit theaters on June 30, 2011.