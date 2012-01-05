Jack White and Tom Jones join forces for new single

There are some artists who seem to just get hipper as they get older and Jack White seems to connect with each one of them.

First it was Loretta Lynn and then Wanda Jackson. Now, White has linked with Tom Jones, whom we were just raving about in our list of top concerts of 2011.

White recently told Mojo (via twentyfourbit) that the latest 45 from his label, Third Man Records, will be Jones performing “Jezebel”and Howlin” Wolf”s “Evil (Is Going On).” White told the British magazine, “He impressed the shit out of everybody.” The single comes out March 5.

The recording would seem to be part of Third Man Records” Blue Series, which may also include re-issues (in conjunction with Document Records) of some of the blues masters who influenced White, including Blind Willie McTell and Charley Patton.

Next up for White: he’ll appear on The History Channel’s “American Pickers” on Monday, Jan. 9., as the show visits Third Man Records in Nashville. Apparently, there’s a little bargaining going on as White tries to barter the phone booth used in a Dead Weather video for, as a press release states, “one of the most memorable treasures ever to appear on the show.”

In other Jones news, he will be one of the four coaches when the U.K. launches its own version of “The Voice” this Spring. The knighted Welshman will join Jessie J, The Script frontman Danny O’Donoghue and Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am.

