Jack White at work on new solo album and drops track with Butthole Surfers’ Gibby Haynes

02.07.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Surprising no one, Jack White says that he’s already knees deep into making a new solo album, the follow-up to 2012’s “Blunderbuss.”

Talking to BBC 6 Music, the Third Man Records founder and current Grammy nominee said “I”m writing a lot of songs for another record… I have over 20 tracks I”m working on right now.”

America will be hearing a bit more from White this coming weekend, as he hits the stage for the 2013 Grammy Awards in support of his three nods at this year’s ceremony, including Album of the Year.

White also revealed in his interview this week that 25,000 blues tracks originally released on Document Records are going to be remastered and reissued on Third Man Records. That’s a lot of tracks, maybe even more than he’s produced in the last two years. BAH-ZING.

Speaking of production, White went behind the decks again recently for notorious weirdo Gibby Haynes of Butthole Surfers’ fame. The result is “Paul’s Not Home,” a punk spitball that the Dead Milkmen would have been proud to procure. Just don’t ask for Paul again. Listen below.

“Paul’s Not Home” is the next chapter in Third Man Records’ Blue Series.

