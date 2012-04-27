Jack White ‘Blunderbusses’ his way to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week

Going solo apparently suits Jack White well. The former White Stripe and Raconteur is poised to score his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 next week with his first solo album, “Blunderbuss.”
That means Lionel Richie”s two-week run at No. 1 with “Tuskegee” ends, but Richie only slips to No. 3, with Adele”s “21” rising 3-2, according to Hits Daily Double.
White is one of four likely new titles in the top 10: Country singer Lee Brice”s “Hard 2 Love” is in a dead heat for No. 6, vying with Jason Mraz”s “Love is a Four-Letter Word” and fellow country artist Kip Moore”s “Up All Night.” With two days left until the chart closes, they are all slated to sell between 35,000-40,000. The last new entry will be The Wanted”s self-titled EP at No. 10.
For those aware of album titles, Moore”s entry means that there will be two albums in the Top 10 next week with the same title: Moore”s set and One Direction”s “Up All Night,” which will probably be No. 4.
Rounding out the top 10, Nicki Minaj”s former No. 1, ” Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” will be at No. 5 and Gotye”s “Making Mirrors” at No. 9.
Jack is my hero. Every single thing he touches becomes brilliant. As if white stripes, dead weather, and raconteurs weren’t enough, now he does a solo album and it’s equally (if not more) mind-blowing. Then he takes it a step further and launches it via 1,000 helium balloons of special vinyl editions! Like i mentioned before, EVERY SINGLE THING HE TOUCHES IS BRILLIANT!!
This album is so excellent. It totally went beyond my expectations, which were already quite high. Jack is the man!
A number one spot well earned! I think Blunderbuss is so innovative and I love that he did a live stream of his Amex Unstaged show. What a great way to connect and reach out to fans who couldn’t be there personally.