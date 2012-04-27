Jack White ‘Blunderbusses’ his way to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week

Going solo apparently suits Jack White well. The former White Stripe and Raconteur is poised to score his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 next week with his first solo album, “Blunderbuss.”

That means Lionel Richie”s two-week run at No. 1 with “Tuskegee” ends, but Richie only slips to No. 3, with Adele”s “21” rising 3-2, according to Hits Daily Double.

White is one of four likely new titles in the top 10: Country singer Lee Brice”s “Hard 2 Love”  is in a dead heat for No. 6, vying with Jason Mraz”s  “Love is a Four-Letter Word” and fellow country artist Kip Moore”s “Up All Night.” With two days left until the chart closes, they are all slated to sell between 35,000-40,000. The last new entry will be The Wanted”s self-titled EP at No. 10.

For those aware of album titles, Moore”s entry means that there will be two albums in the Top 10 next week with the same title: Moore”s set and One Direction”s “Up All Night,” which will probably be No. 4. 

Rounding out the top 10, Nicki Minaj”s former No. 1, ” Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” will be at No. 5 and Gotye”s “Making Mirrors” at No. 9.

