Jack White, Eddie Vedder, Beck to honor Bob Dylan as MusiCares Person Of The Year

09.23.14 4 years ago

Rockers like Beck, The Black Keys, Willie Nelson, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Neil Young and more will help to fete Bob Dylan next February as the 2015 Musicares Person Of The Year, at the foundation's 25th anniversary gala.

Held on the Friday before the 2015 Grammy Awards, on Feb. 6, 2015, the MusiCares tribute will also welcome guests like Crosby, Stills & Nash, John Doe, Norah Jones, Tom Jones, Los Lobos, John Mellencamp and Bonnie Raitt.

“In celebrating the 25th anniversary of our MusiCares Person of the Year tribute, it is most fitting that we are honoring Bob Dylan, whose body of creative work has contributed to America's culture, as well as that of the entire world, in genuinely deep and lasting ways,” said Recording Academy and MusicCares Foundation president Neil Portnow in a statement.

The gala helps to celebrate and raise money for the foundation, which offers financial, medical and personal services to members of the music community.

