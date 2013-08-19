Jack White, Marcus Mumford, Avett Bros. set to play ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ concert

Jack White, Mumford & Sons” Marcus Mumford, the Avett Brothers, Colin Meloy of The Decemberists, and The Punch Brothers will play a benefit concert at New York”s Town Hall on Sept. 29 to promote “Inside Llewyn Davis.”

The film”s music supervisor and long-time Joel and Ethan Coen collaborator T Bone Burnett organized the concert, dubbed “Another Day, Another Time: Celebrating the Music of ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’,” along with the Coen Brothers. Proceeds from the event will go to the National Recording Preservation Foundation.

Burnett revealed to Hitfix in May at Cannes that some concerts were planned around the movie”s release. “I don’t think we’re going to do a tour, but we’re going to do a series of shows,” Burnett said. “I guess we should announce it. Are we ready? I don’t know when we’re supposed to talk about this, but we’re going to do a series of shows. There won’t be a tour. I won’t say that.” The team produced a very successful series of shows around the music of “O Brother Where Art Thou” more than a decade ago.

The Joel and Ethan Coen movie is one of the main selections announced today for the 51st annual New York Film Festival, which runs Sept. 27-Oct. 13. Following its bow at the Cannes International Film Festival this Spring, where it won the Grand Prix, the movie about a folk singer in the ’60s in New York”s Greenwich Villlage, will skip the Toronto Film Festival.



Also on the “Another Day, Another Time” bill are Joan Baez, Rhiannon Giddens of Caroline Chocolate Drops, Milk Carton Kids, Conor Oberst, Patti Smith, Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings, as well as Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, John Goodman, and Stark Sands, all of whom appear in “Inside Llewyn Davis.”

Marcus Mumford serves as an associate producer on the movie”s soundtrack, which comes out Nov. 12 on Nonesuch. He also appears on the track, “The Auld Triangle.” Other artists on the soundtrack include the film”s stars Isaac, Mumford”s wife Carey Mulligan, and Justin Timberlake, as well as Bob Dylan.

