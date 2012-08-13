Jack White, Skrillex and ZZ Top to headline Maryland’s 2012 FreeFest

One of the remaining big festivals this year has finally announced its lineup. In November, acts like Jack White, Skrillex, Nas, ZZ Top and M83 will be taking the stage at Virgin Mobile FreeFest, on Oct. 6 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md.

Other acts include reunited Dismemberment Plan, Santigold, Alabama Shakes, Allen Stone, Trampled by Turtles, Portugal. The Man, Das Racist, Future Islands, and Justin Jones.

The dance stage — dubbed The Dance Forest — will feature Above & Beyond, Porter & Zedd (Back to Back), Thomas Gold, Nervo, Alvin Risk, and Penguin Prison.

As the name implies, the festival is free, but you have to gain your free tickets starting on Aug. 24 at noon through Ticketfly. Premium tickets (NOT free) will also be available to those who want early admission, FreeFest swag and to have some proceeds go to Virgin Mobile’s youth homelessness non-profit.

