Jack White takes ‘Lazaretto’ to the top of the charts next week

06.13.14 4 years ago

Jack White”s second solo album lands exactly where his first solo set did: atop the Billboard 200.

“Lazaretto” is set to sell up to 120,000 copies to bow at No. 1 on next week”s album chart. That”s twice as much as nearest competitor, Miranda Lambert”s “Platinum,” which came in at No. 1 this week. White”s tally is only slightly less than the 138,000 copies “Blunderbuss,” sold in its opening week in 2012.

Plus, White is also the only new act to enter the Top 10 next week, unless Passenger”s “Whispers” surges and pushes The Black Keys” “Turn Blue” out of the No. 10 slot.

Rounding out the top 10: The “Fault In Our Stars” soundtrack is at No. 3 (50,000), followed closely by the “Frozen” soundtrack at No. 4 (45,000).  Brantley Gilbert”s “Just As I Am” continues to sell well, hanging in at No. 5 (40,000).

“Now That”s What I Call Music 50” and Coldplay”s “Ghost Stories” are too close to call for No. 6 with each targeted to move between 30,000-35,000). At No. 8 will likely by “Now That”s What I Call Country 7” (27,000), while Michael Jackson”s “Xscape” will be No. 9 (23,000), according to Hits Daily Double.
 

