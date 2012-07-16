Watch: Jack White and a hot cop don’t stop in ‘Freedom at 21’ video

Leave it to director Hype Williams to suspend color along with reality and disbelief in an action-packed clip for Jack White. “Freedom at 21” is the celebration and dissent of women who do whatever the hell they please, and in this case, it’s a hot cop who shirks her regular duties in order to turn. you. on.

White, as is his nature, is looking gaunt and borderline batsh*t in the video, the track culled from his eccentric solo debut “Blunderbuss.” It’s further evidence of the mystery that you never see the Third Man main man and Johnny Depp in the same room.

And, much like his “Sixteen Saltines” clip, this one leaves viewers on the edge of their seat, without resolve. White seemingly craves a violent death involving his car.

As previously reported, Jack White is performing at several summer festivals and has been in the studio recently with big-leagues like Keith Richards, Radiohead and Beck.

Here are Jack White’s tour dates:

07/20/12 – Dover, Delaware – Firefly Music Festival

07/25/12 – Melbourne, Australia – Festival Hall

07/26/12 – Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavillion

07/27/12 – Byron Bay, Australia – Splendour In The Grass Festival

07/29/12 – Niigata, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival

08/05/12 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

08/06/12 – Omaha, NE – Omaha Music Hall

08/08/12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

08/10/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

08/11/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

08/12/12 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

08/14/12 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

08/15/12 – Portland, OR – Rose Quarter – Theater of the Clouds

09/08/12 – London, UK – iTunes Festival

10/12-14/12 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/26-28/12 – New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Music + Arts Experience