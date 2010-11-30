‘Jackass 3.5’ arrives online before heading to DVD and Blu

When I interviewed the guys from “Jackass” in October, we had some great conversations, and Johnny Knoxville in particular was very open about the fact that they were actively planning to make a “Jackass 3.5” with all the material that they had shot but didn’t use. He and Tremaine both indicated that they felt like some of the best material was intentionally held to make sure that “Jackass 3.5” wouldn’t feel like leftovers, but would be a real movie just as much as any of the other releases in the series.

Today, Paramount finally made the news official with a press release about how they plan to handle the different stages of release for “Jackass 3.5,” and it’s worth a read, since it’s a complicated process:

“Paramount Digital Entertainment in association with MTV, both part of Viacom Inc. (NYSE: VIA and VIA.B) announced today that it plans to add another original project to its popular digital programming line-up: JACKASS 3.5, which will premiere in March 2011.

The third installment of JACKASS from Paramount Pictures and MTV Films – JACKASS 3D – hit theaters on October 15, 2010 and has already grossed over $155 million at the worldwide box office. The film stars Johnny Knoxville and the boys and was produced by Dickhouse Production”s Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze, along with Knoxville. JACKASS 3.5, which was tailor-made for launch in digital media, will feature all new content, including never-before-seen stunts, pranks and other side-splitting antics by the JACKASS crew. New stunts and antics from JACKASS 3.5 will be released online weekly and then packaged together as a feature length film distributed digitally followed by other platforms including home video.

‘I don”t want to say that the JACKASS guys invented the Internet, but they were doing viral videos before most people had even heard the term. That distinguished heritage makes JACKASS the perfect franchise for digital,’ said Thomas Lesinski, President of Paramount Digital Entertainment. ‘When the JACKASS guys went to make JACKASS 3D, we proposed that we shoot a follow up to the successful JACKASS 2.5 digital feature alongside it, and everyone was up for it. In JACKASS 3.5, you are going to see an entire movie”s worth of new stunts, new pranks and new gags, on whatever screen you choose.’

‘For JACKASS 3D we shot enough footage for two movies so a lot of great stuff didn’t make it in the film. Luckily you will get to see those bits in 3.5. We also shot some additional footage in Europe specifically for 3.5. I have staples in my head right now to prove it. Woo hoo,’ said JACKASS co-founder and star Johnny Knoxville.

‘It”s been ten years since JACKASS first launched on MTV and there is still more poo, stunts and hilarity to go around on every screen imaginable,’ said Van Toffler, President, MTVN Music/Logo/Films Group. ‘Whenever the JACKASS crew gets together, you know there will be a plethora of valuable fragments of entertainment to satiate their fans, and JACKASS 3.5 will not disappoint as the latest installment in this fine franchise.’

In 2007, Paramount Digital Entertainment & MTV released JACKASS 2.5, the first digital movie released by a studio that quickly became the most successful non-theatrical release in the studio”s history. In the first few weeks of launch, the digital property garnered over 20 million views and was the #1 title on iTunes the week it launched.



The JACKASS franchise also includes a JACKASS: The Game video game for the PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable and Nintendo DS. Its numerous DVD releases include JACKASS: VOL. 1, JACKASS: VOL. 2, JACKASS: THE MOVIE, JACKASS: VOL. 3, JACKASS: THE BOX SET, JACKASS NUMBER TWO, JACKASS 2.5, JACKASS WORLD PRESENTS: MATT HOFFMAN”S TRIBUTE TO EVIL KNIEVEL, and JACKASS: THE LOST TAPES.”

I give them bonus points for using the words “Woo hoo” and “plethora” in the same press release.

And I eagerly await whatever remaining material there is from the “Jackass” gang. I thought the third film was great fun, and I think they continue to find new ways to entertain themselves and us.

