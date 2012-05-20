Jacked-up Matthew Fox is unrecognizable in first ‘Alex Cross’ stills

Matthew Fox cuts a menacing figure in these first stills from “Alex Cross,” an upcoming crime-thriller that’s based on the 2009 James Patterson novel “I, Alex Cross” (itself the 16th novel in the “Alex Cross” series). Fox, who clearly did some, uh…strength training for the role of murderous cage-fighter Picasso, co-stars opposite Tyler Perry, Rachel Nichols, Jean Reno and Edward Burns in the upcoming film, which is slated to hit theaters on October 26. Check out the gallery of images below and let us know what you think!
He doesn’t look right… I wonder if the guy’s been doing steroids. Honestly… This might explain his irrational public behavior of late.
Of course, he must’ve been really drunk to get punched out by a lady bus driver, given his current build.
Anyhow, dude looks freakish in that picture.
He isn’t a beast, just jacked. Roids gain mass. A girl can get ripped like that in a month. Low weight, high reps, 2 hr 6 day a week work out and lo cal lo carb diet.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he used diuretics to get that totally shredded look where the skin is fused to the muscle. Body-builders do that on competition days; if they misjudge their water intake (i.e. don’t get enough), they can have seizures.
Now that’s a Christian Bale/early DeNiro-level physical transformation right there.
Fox looks awesomely crazy. Makes me super interested in this flick. Still worried about Tyler Perry as leading man/action star in someone else’s’ movie. But I hope it works out, cause Fox is the man.
Besides that whole hitting a woman thing…
He looks downright scary…in a bad way. I think it’s the combination of the lack of hair and the veins popping out everywhere. Where’s my handsome Jack Shepherd?!
OK, nevermind. It’s just that picture. Phew! He looks pretty awesome in the other pictures in the gallery. Now if I can just erase that first picture from my memory…
