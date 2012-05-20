Jacked-up Matthew Fox is unrecognizable in first ‘Alex Cross’ stills

05.20.12

Matthew Fox cuts a menacing figure in these first stills from “Alex Cross,” an upcoming crime-thriller that’s based on the 2009 James Patterson novel “I, Alex Cross” (itself the 16th novel in the “Alex Cross” series). Fox, who clearly did some, uh…strength training for the role of murderous cage-fighter Picasso, co-stars opposite Tyler Perry, Rachel Nichols, Jean Reno and Edward Burns in the upcoming film, which is slated to hit theaters on October 26. Check out the gallery of images below and let us know what you think!

TAGSALEX CROSSAlex Cross imagesAlex Cross photosAlex Cross picturesAlex Cross stillsED BURNSEDWARD BURNSTYLER PERRY

