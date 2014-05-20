Jackie Chan might team with ‘Hercules’ director Renny Harlin for ‘Skiptrace’

and 05.20.14 4 years ago

(CBR)

Two titans of the action genre may finally be team up, as Variety reports that Renny Harlin (“Die Hard 2,” “The Legend of Hercules”) is in talks to direct Jackie Chan in “Skiptrace.”

Harlin would replace original director Sam Fell, whose experience mainly lies in kids” movies like “Flushed Away” and “ParaNorman.”

Chan stars in “Skiptrace” as a Hong Kong detective who teams with a gambler played by Seann William Scott to track down a mobster. Fan Bingbing, who plays Chan”s niece, is also wrapped up in the crime cartel”s dirty dealings.

Filming is scheduled to begin in August for a 2015 release.

Around The Web

TAGSFAN BINGBINGJackie ChanRENNY HARLINSEANN WILLIAM SCOTTSKIPTRACE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP