Jackie Chan might team with ‘Hercules’ director Renny Harlin for ‘Skiptrace’

(CBR)

Two titans of the action genre may finally be team up, as Variety reports that Renny Harlin (“Die Hard 2,” “The Legend of Hercules”) is in talks to direct Jackie Chan in “Skiptrace.”

Harlin would replace original director Sam Fell, whose experience mainly lies in kids” movies like “Flushed Away” and “ParaNorman.”

Chan stars in “Skiptrace” as a Hong Kong detective who teams with a gambler played by Seann William Scott to track down a mobster. Fan Bingbing, who plays Chan”s niece, is also wrapped up in the crime cartel”s dirty dealings.

Filming is scheduled to begin in August for a 2015 release.