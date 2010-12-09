Jacob in Jail? Taylor Lautner agrees to go to ‘Incarceron’

‘Twilight Saga’ star and teen sensation Taylor Lautner joins another possible franchise by becoming attached to star in “Incarceron” based on the Young Adult novels by the same name written by Catherine FIsher.

Mr. Lautner will play the role of Finn, a young man who only knows life in Incarceron, a prison world in a distopian futuristic society. He finds a way to communicate with the daughter of the warden of this place through a crystal key and together they seek to find a way to escape both their situations.

Deadline reports that Fox 2000 will be the studio behind this feature and that Mr. Lautner may play a role as producer as well as acting in the project.

Lautner will next be seen in the final two installations of The Twilight Saga: “Breaking Dawn” directed by Bill Condon and in “Abduction,” a thriller directed by John Singleton. He is also slated to star in Universal/Hasbro epic “Stretch Armstrong.”