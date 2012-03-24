Jaime Pressly going from ‘Teenage Daughter’ to NBC pilot ‘Bad Girls’

03.24.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

With her sitcom “I Hate My Teenage Daughter ” being pulled from the FOX lineup, Jaime Pressly is taking a co-starring role in the new NBC drama pilot  “Bad Girls.”

The series, from Warner Bros. TV and John Wells (“E.R.”),  centers on a federal women’s prison, where Pressly will play Melinda, the sadistic — and, naturally, sexy — warden who enjoys toying with her inmates, according to Deadline. It’s based on the British ITV series of the same name that ran from 1999 to 2006. 

Pressly started her TV career on NBC with the sitcom “My Name is Earl.” 

As for “Daughter,” FOX  still has six unaired episodes, which may eventually be aired this summer.  

