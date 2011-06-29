Watch: Jake Gyllenhaal braves the elements in Discovery’s ‘Man vs. Wild’ promo

#Jake Gyllenhaal
06.29.11

Discovery’s survivalist series “Man vs. Wild” is returning with six all-new episodes, and a very special guest in tow.

Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal (“Brokeback Mountain”) joined “Man vs. Wild” host Bear Grylls for two days of intense shooting in Iceland, as he duo faced the country’s harsh terrain including mountains, glaciers and active volcanoes, coping with some of the worst conditions known to man.

Gyllenhaal may have dealt with some wild environs in “The Day After Tomorrow” and “Brokeback Mountain,” but now fans can see if he can really meet the challenge as he hikes, climbs, spelunks, and prepares his own food.

He recently starred in the comparatively cushy “Love and Other Drugs” and “Source Code.”

Other celeb guest stars on the show have included Will Ferrell.

The new season of “Man vs. Wild” premieres Monday, July 11 at 9 PM ET/PT on The Discovery Channel.

