‘James Bond 23’ to film in India, celebrate 50th anniversary of franchise

Looks like suave secret agent Bond is headed to India.

We recently reported that the temporarily-titled “Bond 23” was choosing between India and South Africa to serve as the film’s primary location.

Potential shooting locations include the town of Navagam near Ahmedabad, the sandy beaches of Goa and the bustling cities of Delhi and Mumbai, according to The Times of India.

“Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol” and Ang Lee’s “Life of Pi” are among the other big Hollywood films to recently shoot in the country.

“Bond 23” will again star Daniel Craig as the British agent James Bond 007. “American Beauty” helmer Sam Mendes, who collaborated with Craig on “Road to Perdition,” is directing. MGM is aiming to release the film in late next year. 2012 also acts as the 50th anniversary of the Bond film franchise — the first film, “Dr. No,” was released in 1962, with Sean Connery as 007.

Craig, who debuted as Bond in 2006’s “Casino Royale,” was most recently seen in “Cowboys and Aliens.” He’ll be seen in David Fincher’s “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” this Christmas.