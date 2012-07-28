James Bond escorts Queen Elizabeth to the Summer Olympics

There’s a new Bond Girl in town, and 007 may have finally met his match.

When Queen Elizabeth II decided to drop in on the opening ceremonies of the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London, she got her top agent to escort her. In the video below, James Bond (Daniel Craig) picks her majesty up at Buckingham and whisks her away to a helicopter (leaving her Welsh Corgis behind), they fly over the crowded city (with a cameo from Winston Churchill), before making a grand entrance.

Watch:

The opening ceremonies were directed by Danny Boyle (“28 Days Later,” “Slumdog Millionaire”) and were loaded with references to Britain’s formidable cultural history — from Dickens to The Beatles to Mr. Bean, and what would a celebration of England be without the Queen and 007?

…and — what do you know? — there just happens to be a new Bond movie scheduled to hit theaters later this year.

“Skyfall,” also starring Ralph Fiennes, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Naomie Harris and Albert Finney, opens October 26 in the U.K..