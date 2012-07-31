James Bond meets his match in new ‘Skyfall’ trailer

07.31.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

Just in time for Great Britain’s Olympic Games, Sony Pictures and MGM have released a brand new trailer for the next big 007 adventure, “Skyfall.”

James Bond’s had quite a busy few weeks. First, a smashing extended IMAX only trailer for “Skyfall” found itself in front of “The Dark Knight Rises.”  Second, 007 – Daniel Craig himself – had the honor of accompanying the Queen to the Opening Ceremony of the London Summer Games.  And now, a brand new preview to get fans even more excited about Sam Mendes’ stylish take on the world’s most popular secret agent.

You can watch the new trailer embedded in the post below.

“Skyfall” opens nationwide on Nov. 9.

