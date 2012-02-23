Upcoming James Bond entry ‘Skyfall’ to be released in IMAX

Taking a page from the wildly-successful IMAX release of “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” last year, Sony and MGM have announced they’ll be releasing “Skyfall”, the upcoming 23rd installment in the James Bond franchise, in IMAX theaters simultaneous with its general release. This will be the first film in the long-running spy franchise to be released in the format.

Unlike “Ghost Protocol” (not to mention films including “The Dark Knight” and “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”), none of “Skyfall” will actually be filmed with IMAX cameras; instead, the footage will be upconverted into the format through the use of IMAX Digital re-Mastering (DRM) technology. Other recent films to have utilized the process include “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2”, “Star Trek” and “Spider-Man 3”.

Once again starring Daniel Craig as Bond, “Skyfall” will see the secret agent’s loyalty to his commanding officer M (Judi Dench) tested when her past returns to haunt her and MI6 comes under attack. The Sam Mendes-directed film also stars Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes and Albert Finney. You can check out Mendes’ first video-blog from the set here.

“Skyfall” hits theaters on November 9th.

