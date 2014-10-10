James Bond to be seduced by ‘Blue is the Warmest Color’s’ Lea Seydoux

There's a new Bond Girl in town.

Lea Seydoux — star of last year's controversial Cannes winner “Blue is the Warmest Color” — is in talks to seduce 007 Daniel Craig in the as-yet-untitled James Bond 24, from “Skyfall” director Sam Mendes.

Although not much is known about her part, the French star will be playing a “femme fatale,” according to The Daily Mail, who also state that Mendes has had Seydoux in mind for the role for some time.

Seydoux has recently been seen in such studio films as “Inglourious Basterds,” “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

Bond 24 will also feature the return of Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris.

It's scheduled to hit theaters November 6, 2015.