MGM

As Daniel Craig’s tenure as the sixth James Bond nears its end (in two more films), there’s been much enthusiastic chatter about maybe not making his replacement a straight white cis dude. So far, that talk hasn’t moved beyond speculation. Idris Elba recently shot down rumors that he would be the next 007, crushing the hopes of many. And now one of the Bond top brass, speaking to The Guardian, says he will never, ever, never, ever become a woman.

It was, mind you, a woman who said that: Barbara Broccoli, daughter of Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, producer, along with Harry Saltzman, of the first nine big screen Bond romps. This is an age of diversity, of a decaying patriarchy, when even the Doctor on Doctor Who is now female. His daughter, who has lorded over the franchise since his death in 1996, drew a line at 007.

“Bond is male,” Broccoli said. “He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male.

“And that’s fine,” she added. “We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters.”