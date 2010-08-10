James Brown, Parliament guitarist Phelps ‘Catfish’ Collins dies at 66

Phelps “Catfish” Collins — guitarist most famously for James Brown and Parliament-Funkadelic — has died at age 66 from cancer.

The Cincinnati native performed often with his brother, bassist Bootsy Collins, as the Pacemakers, then in the J.B.’s from 1969 to 1971, then in P-Funk through 1983. One of his last contributions was to the 2007 soundtrack for the film “Superbad.”

This is another blow to Parliament, whose longtime guitarist Garry Shider passed in June at age 56.

Said Bootsy in a statement on his brother: “My world will never be the same without him. Be happy for him, he certainly is now and always has been the happiest young fellow I ever met on this planet.”

