Avengers: Endgame busted out of the box-office gate on opening weekend to break all the records, but one very impressive milestone still remained. That would be the global overall record previously secured by James Cameron’s Titanic two decades ago. The magic figure in question, $2.1 billion, sank to the bottom of the ocean after Endgame passed $2.2 billion worldwide this week. Granted, Titanic still rides supreme stateside with $659 million, but it should take less than a week for Endgame, which boasts a $644 million U.S. gross so far, to pass that record too.

To that end, Cameron unburied himself from his four long-gestating Avatar sequels to acknowledge the work of Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and his crew. “To Kevin and everybody at Marvel,” he posted on Twitter. “An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone were at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

This image shows the Avengers logo capsizing Cameron’s Titanic, and honestly (at this point), it’s almost as breathtaking as anything one could witness on Pandora. Yes, I said it.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon wrap up Phase Three with Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5. From there, an outpouring of followup news should surface, but at the moment, folks are waiting to hear who the secretly gay character of the MCU might be. Bucky Barnes would be a fan-pleasing result, although also heartbreaking since Steve Rogers’ heart obviously belongs to Peggy Carter, but I can see Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel as a candidate for this upcoming revelation.