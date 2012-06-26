James Cameron filming 3 ‘Avatar’ sequels back-to-back-to-back, says Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver is in for a long haul.
According to an interview the actress gave to Showbiz411, director James Cameron will begin production on not one, not two, but three “Avatar” sequels this fall, all of which she will star in. Not that she has much say in or knowledge of the nuts and bolts.
“I just show up,” responded Weaver – speaking with the entertainment site at the premiere of her new USA series “Political Animals” – to a question about the trio of sci-fi follow-ups.
In case you need a refresher, Weaver starred as Avatar program head Dr. Grace Augustine in the first movie, which currently ranks as the top-grossing film of all time.
Cameron previously hinted at the possibility of three more movies in a recent interview with the New York Times, though this is the first time the back-to-back-to-back shooting schedule has been mentioned. But don’t get too excited just yet – according to “Avatar” producer John Landau, we aren’t likely to see the first sequel hit theaters until 2015.
Are you excited at the prospect of three more “Avatar” films? Sound off in the comments!
Please God no.
my thoughts exactly…
Definitely looking forward to it. So much potential for what could be done in the sequels, and who could possibly resist diving headlong back into those astonishing visuals?
People who realize visuals only get you so far. That’s who.
Honestly, though, I really do hope they have stories this time.
People who realize visuals only get you so far.
Words of wisdom. When watching a picture, apparently visuals only get you so far, LOL.
So before you think about making a movie that is nominated for Best Picture, wins Academy Awards, and becomes the highest grossing film of all time, think again and remember that visuals only get you so far…
Interesting, because last time I checked film was first and foremost a visual medium. It’s very difficult to think of films I love that aren’t visually striking in one way or another.
But yes, emotional resonance and characters I can invest in are important too. Good thing “Avatar” had both.
Awesome! Looking forward to it! ;^)
I’m confused…didn’t Sigourney Weaver’s character die in the first movie?
Is it possible to get a Kickstarter project going in order to raise funds for Cameron NOT to make any Avatar sequels?
This is really sad. Cameron is essentially out of the non-Avatar movie making business for the next decade or so. I would much rather see him devote his energies to other projects. I don’t know a single person that is an Avatar fan.
Since you don’t know everyone that may see the movie that doesn’t’ say much, unless you believe that the people that you personally know represent everyone which in some cases they do, but in many cases they probably don’t.
If this really is his plan, he may be being a bit presumptuous. It was a huge success, but got some harsh criticism on its storyline, so the same audience numbers may not be back even for one film, let alone two or three.
sigourney weaver starring three more times is too much – how about Jolie –