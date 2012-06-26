James Cameron filming 3 ‘Avatar’ sequels back-to-back-to-back, says Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver is in for a long haul.

According to an interview the actress gave to Showbiz411, director James Cameron will begin production on not one, not two, but three “Avatar” sequels this fall, all of which she will star in. Not that she has much say in or knowledge of the nuts and bolts.

“I just show up,” responded Weaver – speaking with the entertainment site at the premiere of her new USA series “Political Animals” – to a question about the trio of sci-fi follow-ups.

In case you need a refresher, Weaver starred as Avatar program head Dr. Grace Augustine in the first movie, which currently ranks as the top-grossing film of all time.

Cameron previously hinted at the possibility of three more movies in a recent interview with the New York Times, though this is the first time the back-to-back-to-back shooting schedule has been mentioned. But don’t get too excited just yet – according to “Avatar” producer John Landau, we aren’t likely to see the first sequel hit theaters until 2015.

Are you excited at the prospect of three more “Avatar” films? Sound off in the comments!

