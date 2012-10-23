James Cameron signs on to direct ‘The Informationist’ after ‘Avatar’ sequels

I am, quite frankly, surprised by this announcement.
It’s a pleasant surprise. I’m more than happy for James Cameron to make whatever he wants, and adding another film to his development slate can only be a good thing. But a little while ago, he basically announced that he was done developing new properties and claimed that he was in the “Avatar” business exclusively.
My guess is now that he’s deep into the nuts and bolts part of actually writing those sequels and preparing for the sure-to-be-crushing experience of doing part two and part three as one giant production, he’s realizing that maybe he doesn’t want to spend the entire rest of his life just doing stories about Pandora. While I agree with him that he’s created this fictional planet where he can pretty much tell any story and metaphorically tackle any topic, I also look forward to seeing him try something different because I think he remains exciting and intriguing no matter what the subject matter.
In this case, if you’re interested in spoilers, all you need to do is track down a copy of The Informationist by Taylor Stevens, a novel that was published last year. I haven’t read it, but I’m certainly curious now, and it sounds like the female lead is a perfect fit for Cameron’s sensibilities. According to Deadline, the book deals with Vanessa “Michael” Munroe, an information specialist who is hired to track down a billionaire’s daughter who vanished in Africa years earlier. It sounds like Munroe’s journey to find the girl pushes her to some extreme places, and with a backdrop like that, I’m dying to see how Cameron handles it.
For one thing, the idea of Cameron shooting in a place as volatile and wild as Africa is exciting. But honestly, no one has a better handle on creating strong, interesting female leads in action films, and considering how uneven the landscape still is, it is always good news when Cameron gears up to do this. It sounds like they’ve got a long way to go before this one is in front of cameras, but when I reached out today to Jon Landau, Cameron’s producer, he seemed excited. Landau replied, “If you get a chance to read the book… you will see why it is a perfect fit for us that will make a great movie.”
Consider me sold.
The “Avatar” sequels are in pre-production now. I’m sure we’ll have years of coverage of those for you, and I hope this ends up as something Cameron actually gets around to making. Development is a tricky beast, and I wish them well with it.
When Cameron said he was doing AVATAR before BATTLE ANGEL, I was pissed. Now I’m LIVID. I know whatever he makes will be good, but damn.
Agreed. I quite like Cameron’s first six movies, and I would have LOVED to see him take on Battle Angel Alita. Maybe in 2020.
I thought the story was shite. But, if anyone can make it enjoyable, it’s Cameron.
I don’t think that Battle Angel Alita will ever be filmed :(
Too bad. There is a great movie series waiting to be made from it, but only by great directors. There is much too much going on in it to be handled by some rent-a-hack. I’d like to think that Jim Cameron is waiting until technology catches up to whatever vision he has for it, but it shouldn’t be harder to make than any other action SF epic. Fortunately the original is far ahead enough of its time that it can afford to sit on the backburner a little longer, but eventually it will get picked clean, like Neuromancer.
Otherwise give it to George Miller, since that’s who inspired Kishiro in the first place.