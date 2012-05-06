James Cameron teases the possibility of an ‘Avatar 4’

If his recent interview with the New York Times is any indication, James Cameron is going to be sticking with the “Avatar” franchise for a good long time.
The director recently spoke by phone with the newspaper to discuss both the inroads he’s making in the Chinese film industry (where he’s currently looking into the possibility of doing joint productions) and his future projects, a conversation that of course included talk of his upcoming “Avatar” sequels. What came as a surprise was Cameron’s mention of a possible “Avatar 4” – one more film in the franchise than he’d previously discussed.
“I”m not interested in developing anything [else]. I”m in the ‘Avatar’ business. Period,” he told the Times. “I”m making ‘Avatar 2,’ ‘Avatar 3,’ maybe ‘Avatar 4,’ [italics ours] and I”m not going to produce other people”s movies for them. I”m not interested in taking scripts. And that all sounds I suppose a little bit restricted, but the point is I think within the ‘Avatar’ landscape I can say everything I need to say that I think needs to be said, in terms of the state of the world and what I think we need to be doing about it.”
The director also took a moment to update the extent of his progress on the forthcoming sequels, the first of which isn’t likely to arrive until the year 2015. Clearly these things take time.
“We”ve spent the last year and a half on software development and pipeline development,” he said. “The virtual production methodology was extremely prototypical on the first film. As then, no one had ever done it before and we didn”t even know for two and half years into it and $100 million into it if it was going to work.
“So we just wanted to make our lives a whole lot easier so that we can spend a little more of our brainpower on creativity. It was a very, very uphill battle on the first film. So we”ve been mostly working on the tool set, the production pipeline, setting up the new stages in Los Angeles, setting up the new visual effects pipeline in New Zealand, that sort of thing. And, by the way, writing. We haven”t gotten to the design stage yet. That”ll be the next.”
At the very least, fans can expect a James Cameron documentary to see the light of day sometime early next year. Said the director of the project, which will center on a recent deep-sea exploration that saw him setting the world record for depth diving: “I”ve done five documentaries in the last 10 years, and I”ll hopefully do a lot more. In fact, I”m doing one right now, which is on…the Deep Sea Challenge project that we just completed the first expedition. So that”ll be a film that”ll get made this year and come out first quarter of next year.”
Small consolation, that, but it’ll just have to do for the time being.
I always hoped he would mix it up with some smaller pictures. Maybe he just can’t think small. Seven movies in 25 years seems like a waste of a talented director. But he definitely has a game plan and the issues he wants to address are important, so more power to him. It remains to be seen if the “Avatar” story has the juice for that many movies.
Oi. I’m not even interested in Avatar 2.
This man knows what he’s doing.
I agree, but he still comes off as a tool WAY too often.
Whatever happened to that Battle Angel thing he was thinking about a few years back? Would’ve thought the megabucks brought in by Avatar would make everyone wanna do something new and creative again. But noooo…
Hey Richard, see: [www.hitfix.com]
… until everyone gets bored with it. One sequel may be more than enough.
Avatar sucked
I dunno man. Avatar was okay but I didn’t feel the need to buy it and I didn’t see it more than once. It didn’t really catch on like Star Wars or Alien, and I think by 2015 it’ll just be “oh yeah, I kind of remember that movie.” Hopefully this time the sets don’t all look like WoW zones, but I don’t know what else he can possibly wring out of that boring universe. I was hoping for one more awesome Jim Cameron sci-fi original sci-fi movie before he died, but if these take five years each and he’s making 3 more of them, he’ll be a dried-out corpse by the time he’s freed up to do anything cool. Ah well. Shame to hear.
He thinks doing join film production in China is smart. He has no clue how awful doing joint-anything in China is. Most businesses who go there leave as soon as they can extricate themselves. Mostly, it comes down to bakshish.