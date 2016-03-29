James Corden goes to the Macklemore well for his primetime special promo

03.29.16 2 years ago

James Corden's been behind the Late Late Show desk for about a year now, and his “Carpool Karaoke” bits have become his signature segments. So CBS has wisely decided to package them together for a primetime special, airing tonight at 10 p.m. 

Here's the promo for it, which shows us a lot of Corden doing his best Macklemore impression and not too much of the singers he'll ride and sing with throughout the show. We do get a glimpse of Jennifer Lopez, who will be doing a brand new carpool karaoke just for this (the rest of the show is CK reruns — though they'll be new to people who don't stay up late).

