James Franco and Selena Gomez bringing mayhem home with ‘Spring Breakers’ DVD

Soon, you’ll be able to make spring break last forever.

“Spring Breakers,” the year’s scuzziest movie, and its stars James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, and Ashley Benson will be dirtying up DVD and Blu-ray players worldwide later this year

The film, from writer/director Harmony Korine (“Gummo,” “Trash Humpers”), arrives on home formats July 9 from Lionsgate Home Entertainment.

The release offers a number of bonus features, including a 3-part documentary called “Breaking it Down: Behind Spring Breakers”; a featurette focusing on the film’s music called “Harmony”s Ear Candy”; deleted scene/outtakes; Korine’s audio commentary; and trailers and TV spots.

Plus, VICE takes viewers into the hedonistic heart of Panama City Beach party in two featurettes. Beer bongs, bikinis and semi-automatics sold separately.

All in all, it’s the perfect DVD for Alien himself to add to his collection.