James Franco and Seth Rogen strip down for ‘Naked and Afraid’: Are we titillated?

#The Interview #James Franco #Seth Rogen
11.13.14 4 years ago

Oh man, I would have been so tickled by the James Franco portion of this in 2003. Now, I don't know. There's something so aggravating about his brand of self-promotion: the petulance, the self-satisfaction (how many laugh lines can you fit on a single face?), the Instagram selfies, the lame “I'll do anything for art” publicity stunts. When did James Franco turn into a creepy high school teacher? I don't know, but it happened and we just have to accept it.

In any event, reminder: James Franco and Seth Rogen are friends, good friends! Here they are on the Discovery Channel promoting their new movie “The Interview” (the one Kim Jong-un all but threatened to bomb us over), which comes out on Christmas. Did I mention they're naked and afraid? Because they are. (Clip begins about 1:30 in.)

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

More ABC US news | ABC Health News

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Interview#James Franco#Seth Rogen
TAGSdiscoveryjames francoNAKED AND AFRAIDRIOTSETH ROGENTHE INTERVIEW

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP