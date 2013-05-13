James Franco tackles William Faulkner in the trailer for Cannes-bound ‘As I Lay Dying’

05.13.13 5 years ago 15 Comments

One of the most fascinating projects in James Franco’s compelling and vast arsenal as of late is an adaptation of William Faulkner’s “As I Lay Dying.” The film is set for the Un Certain Regard section of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival and is the first big screen adaptation of the novel, widely considered one of the greatest ever written.

It’s kind of amazing that an adaptation has never happened, and it’s fascinating that Franco is the guy to do it. He’s put together a great cast including Danny McBride and Tim Blake Nelson. Franco himself also stars.

A trailer has finally been released in advance of the fest, which kicks off next week. It’s interesting, providing a little insight into the tone of the piece (which builds intriguingly in just these brief moments) and whets the appetite as journalists prepare to hit the Croisette. Guy Lodge and Greg Ellwood will be there covering for HitFix and In Contention, so be sure to keep an eye out for all the reviews and interviews from the south of France.

Check out the trailer for “As I Lay Dying,” courtesy of Yahoo! Movies, below.

