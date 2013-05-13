James Franco tackles William Faulkner in the trailer for Cannes-bound ‘As I Lay Dying’

One of the most fascinating projects in James Franco’s compelling and vast arsenal as of late is an adaptation of William Faulkner’s “As I Lay Dying.” The film is set for the Un Certain Regard section of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival and is the first big screen adaptation of the novel, widely considered one of the greatest ever written.
It’s kind of amazing that an adaptation has never happened, and it’s fascinating that Franco is the guy to do it. He’s put together a great cast including Danny McBride and Tim Blake Nelson. Franco himself also stars.
A trailer has finally been released in advance of the fest, which kicks off next week. It’s interesting, providing a little insight into the tone of the piece (which builds intriguingly in just these brief moments) and whets the appetite as journalists prepare to hit the Croisette. Guy Lodge and Greg Ellwood will be there covering for HitFix and In Contention, so be sure to keep an eye out for all the reviews and interviews from the south of France.
Check out the trailer for “As I Lay Dying,” courtesy of Yahoo! Movies, below.
Looks solid outside the casting of Danny McBride.
” One of the most fascinating projects in James Franco’s compelling and vast arsenal. ”
Now, that is very funny. Kris, you need to stop it !
Not a value judgment. It’s compelling and vast.
Compelling is a value judgment
No it’s not.
Evoking interest, etc. Not that I don’t enjoy these pointless little semantics battles!
Especially when you’re wrong. I agree with you that it is vast and compelling. But if it wasn’t a value judgment then years of movie reviews with COMPELLING! have made it so.
Okie dokie.
To me, ‘compelling’ can be either a train wreck or fascinating. It’s too broad a term to be a value judgment.
Regardless, I’m reading this now for the first time. I can’t watch the trailer because I don’t know if it will spoil anything in the book, but this will interesting to see how thoughts, words, and actions will be combined on film. (If he can pull this off, maybe Mr. Franco can do Ubik).
Whether you want it or not, Franco will be one of the most prominent if not important artists of his generation. It’s pretty evident at this point that the man is taking advantage of his ‘Hollywood start power’ and financial benefits therein to make and be apart of projects he cares about.
All the more power to him as at least the projects are interesting.
Mridge1, only , if James Franco stops looking stoned all the time ( he was unbelievably distracting and terribly miscast in OZ: The Powerful ) and keeps his massive EGO in check. Maybe, Franco may become an artist of some relevance. Keep in mind, just because James has a lot of output, doesn’t mean it is great work. Sorry, I can only take James Franco in small doses.
I’m fascinated by how a genius works. Don’t know if he’s one, but I have a feeling that I’m witnessing something special, and so publicly. I wasn’t young enough to witness Andy Warhol. But I think this one is for my time, my generation. I’ll see this unfolds and hopefully look back 20 years from now and say: I was there.
Now THIS is a novel I actually care about. I am surprised there hasn’t been an adaptation yet, but Faulkner’s novels/stories don’t seem to attract much attention from film makers. I love Faulkner, so any attention his work gets makes me happy.
When you separate the actual story of “As I Lay Dying” from Faulkner’s POV structure, I don’t think it’s a particularly interesting story. The distinctiveness is as much or more in the telling, not what’s being told.
